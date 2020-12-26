FAA Designates ‘National Defense Airspace’ Over Nashville After Christmas Bombing, CNN Reports Possible Human Remains Found

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) classified the airspace over Nashville as “National Defense Airspace” in the wake of Friday’s Christmas Day bomb attack, temporarily instituting heightened restrictions like those over the U.S. capital.

That designation means that “pilots who do not adhere” to the procedures for that zone may be “intercepted, detained, and interviewed by law enforcement/security personnel.” As ABC affiliate WTVC in Tennessee reports, that also means that the government “may use deadly force” in the case that it “is determined that the aircraft poses an imminent security threat.”

As CNN reports, the explosion of an RV in downtown Nashville on Friday, which has been determined “intentional” and preceded by an ominous recorded warning, resulted in three known injuries, and investigators found what may be “human remains” at the scene.”

“That’s being looked at right now by the Medical Examiner’s office,” reported CNN’s Natasha Chen on Saturday. “When we asked about that last night at a press conference, the police chief did confirm that tissue was found believed to be human remains.”

The chief was not able to confirm to CNN where the tissue was found or whether it might have belonged to someone in the RV. “He said they’re still looking into all that, and to keep in mind that the debris was really scattered across a large distance,” said Chen.

A building has collapsed in downtown after the extensive structural damage from the massive explosion. The Mayor of Nashville has instituted a curfew in the wake of the attack. CNN has interview several of those affected by the blast, including a stunned business owner and eyewitness who lost her home in the blast.

Watch the CNN clip above. Below is the FAA notification.

FDC 0/8709 ZME PART 1 OF 2 TN..AIRSPACE NASHVILLE, TN..TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTION. PURSUANT TO 49 USC 40103(B), THE FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION (FAA) CLASSIFIES THE AIRSPACE DEFINED IN THIS NOTAM AS ‘NATIONAL DEFENSE AIRSPACE’. PILOTS WHO DO NOT ADHERE TO THE FOLLOWING PROCEDURES MAY BE INTERCEPTED, DETAINED AND INTERVIEWED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT/SECURITY PERSONNEL. ANY OF THE FOLLOWING ADDITIONAL ACTIONS MAY ALSO BE TAKEN AGAINST A PILOT WHO DOES NOT COMPLY WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OR ANY SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS OR PROCEDURES ANNOUNCED IN THIS NOTAM: A) THE FAA MAY TAKE ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION, INCLUDING IMPOSING CIVIL PENALTIES AND THE SUSPENSION OR REVOCATION OF AIRMEN CERTIFICATES; OR B) THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT MAY PURSUE CRIMINAL CHARGES, INCLUDING CHARGES UNDER TITLE 49 OF THE UNITED STATES CODE, SECTION 46307; OR C) THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT MAY USE DEADLY FORCE AGAINST THE AIRBORNE AIRCRAFT, IF IT IS DETERMINED THAT THE AIRCRAFT POSES AN IMMINENT SECURITY THREAT. PURSUANT TO TITLE 14 CFR SECTION 99.7, SPECIAL SECURITY TEMPORARY 2012252015-2012302245 END PART 1 OF 2 FDC 0/8709 ZME PART 2 OF 2 TN..AIRSPACE NASHVILLE, TN..TEMPORARY FLIGHT FLIGHT INSTRUCTIONS, ALL AIRCRAFT FLIGHT OPERATIONS ARE PROHIBITED WITHIN AN AREA DEFINED AS 1NM RADIUS OF 360952N0864636W (BNA292004.8) SFC-3000FT AGL EFFECTIVE 2012252015 UTC (1415 LOCAL 12/25/20) UNTIL 2012302245 UTC (1645 LOCAL 12/30/20). UNLESS AUTHORIZED BY ATC IN CONSULTATION WITH THE AIR TRAFFIC SECURITY COORDINATOR VIA THE DOMESTIC EVENTS NETWORK (DEN). SAIC ADRIAN VAULK, 615-394-0598, IS IN CHARGE OF THE ON SCENE EMERGENCY RESPONSE ACTIVITY. THE FAA COORDINATION FACILITY IS THE DOMESTIC EVENTS NETWORK / DEN/, TELEPHONE 540-422-4423. 2012252015-2012302245 END PART 2 OF 2

—

