First Public Hearings in Impeachment Inquiry Set for Next Week

By Josh FeldmanNov 6th, 2019, 12:42 pm

Adam Schiff

The first public hearings in the House impeachment inquiry have been set for next week.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff made this announcement this morning. The committee is expected to hear from Bill Taylor and George Kent on Wednesday, November 13, and Marie Yovanovitch on Friday, November 15.

The transcript of Yovanovitch’s closed-door testimony was released on Monday. Taylor’s is expected to be released later today.

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

