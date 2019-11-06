The first public hearings in the House impeachment inquiry have been set for next week.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff made this announcement this morning. The committee is expected to hear from Bill Taylor and George Kent on Wednesday, November 13, and Marie Yovanovitch on Friday, November 15.

Next week, the House Intelligence Committee will hold its first open hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry. On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, we will hear from William Taylor and George Kent. On Friday, November 15, 2019, we will hear from Marie Yovanovitch. More to come. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 6, 2019

The transcript of Yovanovitch’s closed-door testimony was released on Monday. Taylor’s is expected to be released later today.

