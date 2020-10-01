Frank Figliuzzi, a former FBI assistant director, said Thursday that he would like to see a “bipartisan commission” sign off on future presidential candidates to prevent another Donald Trump.

“He is the most vulnerable president in our history in terms of compromise and potential exposure to those who want to help him dig out of his financial pit in return for a price,” Figliuzzi said in a segment with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle. “And that’s, I think, where the national security problem comes in, that price, that they would ask for, is that he makes decisions in their best interest, not in our best interest.”

A New York Times report on Sunday indicated the president is personally liable for around $400 million in debt. Figliuzzi, who served as head of the FBI’s counterintelligence unit from 2011-12 under former FBI Director Robert Mueller, said a commission should play a role in signing off on financial records from presidential candidates in the future, but didn’t elaborate.

“We’ve got to have a national discussion about how we vet a presidential candidate. We screwed this up. Whether it’s the media not digging deeply enough, whether it’s a time to have a discussion about a bipartisan committee that demands tax returns, make that a requirement, or exposes financial pictures for candidates. But we got this wrong, and this can’t happen again,” Figliuzzi said.

