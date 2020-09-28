‘The Biggest Loser’: Joe Scarborough Excoriates Trump Over NYT Tax Shocker, Explains Why He’s ‘The Least Successful Business Person of All Time’

The big takeaway from the shocking New York Times report about President Donald Trump’s taxes, according to Joe Scarborough, is that it shows the president is the least successful business person in American history.

At the outset of Monday’s Morning Joe, Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski took a series of pointed shots at the president’s business IQ.

“Think of all the money he lost over the years,” Brzezinski said. “I mean, talk about the biggest loser. Never seen a worse businessman in my life.”

Scarborough interjected to note that some might find it hyperbole to call Trump the “biggest loser.” But the MSNBC host argued that the numbers prove it out.

“He lost more money than any other American citizen,” Scarborough said. “And the amazing thing is his daddy gave him the equivalent of $400 million, and he lost all of that. Bankruptcies right and left. Then, as he was struggling, he finally got to The Apprentice and struck oil there. Made another $400 million there. Lost all of that money. I don’t know, you would think if you lost $400 million that your daddy gave you the first time, you would say,

‘Hey, the next time I make some money, I’m not going to be really stupid with it.'”

Scarborough went on to further excoriate Trump’s supposed financial acumen.

“I think it’s safe to say, if you just look at the federal records, Mika, he is the least successful business person of all time,” Scarborough said. “And the incredible thing is, he has painted himself as this great businessman — which, by the way, we all know that in New York, real business people would die laughing at the prospect when Donald Trump was doing The Apprentice, they would say, ‘Middle America thinks that’s a good businessman? They think that’s a business tycoon?’ They would laugh because they were running the banks where Donald Trump had rolled up hundreds of million in debt. They were the ones running the construction projects that he

couldn’t pay for. They were the ones that had seen him collapse and fail time and time again.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]