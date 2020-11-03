<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fox News host Bret Baier revealed in a new interview that his 13-year-old son, Paul, will undergo his fourth open-heart surgery in December. The anchor, however, remained hopeful about his son’s prognosis.

Baier’s oldest son, who he shares with his wife, Amy, was born with five congenital heart defects. He underwent a life-saving open-heart surgery just days after being born. “It just takes your breath away,” the host of Special Report with Bret Baier told USA Today in a recent interview.

“It was the highest of highs – first-born child, son,” he said. “I had images of a Masters champion, Super Bowl quarterback and we were on Cloud 9, and then it was literally the lowest of lows.”

Last month, Paul underwent his 10th angioplasty to open up his arteries, and Baier is hopeful that next month’s open-heart surgery will be his last. The Fox News host noted that his son is eager to “rip the Band-Aid off” and return to his normal life, which includes playing golf and basketball.

Baier told USA Today that his family embraces their Catholic faith to help get through the ordeal. “There have been times at 2 in the morning, where he’s turned to me in the hospital bed and said, ‘Why do the other kids in my class not have to do this?'” he said. “I answer, because God has a plan for you, and you’re passing with flying colors.”

“It’s just a big big deal – eight-plus hour surgery and probably seven to 10 days in the hospital, six weeks recovery,” added Baier. “But he’s a warrior, and we feel very fortunate to be at Children’s National (in Washington, D.C.), which is really one of the best children’s hospitals in the world.”

Baier, who will be covering the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday night, admitted he’s also preparing “mentally” and “physically” for his son’s surgery. “It’s people in your ear: ‘We’re gonna call Ohio. We’re gonna call Florida.’ All these different things happening,” he said. “But, in the back of my mind is the next big Super Bowl that we have in our family health. And it’ll take some getting ready for.”

The Fox News host also spoke to Entertainment Tonight to explain his special connection to Jimmy Kimmel, whose 3-year-old son Billy was born with a heart defect and has undergone two surgeries. “I felt for him because I knew exactly what he was going through during those tough times and it’s emotional,” said Baier. “I wish him and his son well.”

Paul was also interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, explaining that he keeps an upbeat attitude amid his health issues.

Watch the video above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]