Fox News’ Chris Wallace Details ‘Very Bad Week’ for Trump’s ‘Reelection Prospects’ in Excruciating Detail on The View

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace broke down President Donald Trump’s “very bad week” in stark terms, detailing the outcry over his handling of protests near the White House, dissent even from within his own cabinet, and disastrous poll numbers.

On Tuesday’s edition of The View, co-host Sunny Hostin asked Wallace about the right or wrong of Trump’s current strategy, but Wallace reframed his answer in terms of raw politics.

“Trump is positioning himself as a law and order candidate, but these movements that we are seeing in the streets are protesting law enforcement as we know it,” Hostin said. “He is also reigniting the fight over taking a knee in silent protest during the national anthem.”

“Is this, in your view, the right tone for the president to be taking in this moment?” Hostin asked.

“Well, I’m not going to talk about, in terms of right or wrong, I mean the president has his base and he has his beliefs, and he’s entitled to them,” Wallace said, onstead offering an evaluation of Trump’s political situation.

“I would say that the last week was a very bad week for the president in terms of politics, in terms of his potential reelection prospects,” Wallace said. “I mean when you’re getting called out by the Episcopal Bishop of Washington, and the archbishop of the Catholic Church of Washington, when you’re getting called out by everybody from Jim Mattis to former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mike Mullen, and even your own current Secretary of Defense Mark Esper breaks with you, that’s not a good week.”

“He had some good news on the economy, but clearly, and you see there’s a new poll in the Washington Post today that indicates by an almost 2 to 1 margin people don’t think the president has handled the last week properly, and his approval ratings and his standing in the polls has dropped,” Wallace added.

“So you can argue as to whether he’s right or wrong, but in politically, I think it’s been a bad week,” he concluded.

