One of the many former military leaders who spoke out last week to criticize President Donald Trump was Admiral Mike Mullen, who served as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Presidents Bush and Obama. Mullen wrote for The Atlantic that he was “sickened” by the clearing of peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park so President Donald Trump could get a photo op at St. John’s Church, saying, “Whatever Trump’s goal in conducting his visit, he laid bare his disdain for the rights of peaceful protest in this country, gave succor to the leaders of other countries who take comfort in our domestic strife, and risked further politicizing the men and women of our armed forces.”

Mullen spoke with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday and said, “I think we’ve reached an inflection point in the country, and specifically to address the issue of racism, which was obvious, the substantial protests that were out there, mostly peaceful, was a very strong message, and then the… potential use of our military to fight our own people, to deploy in the streets and to use a phrase that the secretary of defense used, to ‘dominate in the battlespace.'”

“We have a military to fight our enemies, not our own people,” he continued. “And our military should never be called to fight our own people as enemies of the state. And that, quite frankly for me, really tipped it over.”

Mullen told Wallace that he’s particularly concerned about the United States military losing the trust of the American people.

“That’s what’s in play right now, and we really don’t need that kind of force, the American military to turn on the American people, particularly when they are executing their right to protest, you know, that is emblazoned in the Constitution of the United States,” he added.

