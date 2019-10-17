Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt appeared stunned by President Donald Trump’s decision to hold the next G7 summit at his Doral resort in Miami, Florida.

During an appearance on Fox’s Outnumbered Overtime with Harris Faulkner on Thursday, following Mick Mulvaney’s announcement of the decision, Stirewalt exclaimed, “Why!? It is beyond my imagination.”

“I gotta tell you, the idea that this administration, dealing with what this administration is dealing with, a lot — the unravelling in Syria. You’ve got the march to impeachment here at home. Breaking news stories every day. The world is on fire. Why!? It is beyond my imagination,” Stirewalt said. “Why this administration thought that, number one, to do it at all given the criticism that the president will receive for using one of his own properties for an event like this, that is not necessary in the first place, that’s an unnecessary problem to create for himself.

“But then the next step, today, to do it now, to do it in this way, is just… I wish I could think of a good reason for it.”

Faulkner replied: “When I hear you say that, we talked about this last hour on the couch on Outnumbered, normally you’re not hiring someone as the president of the United States who actually hires people, and creates jobs, and has big businesses, and his name on a lot of things around the world.”

“I wonder how the American people see it. How voters see it. Might be very different. Maybe that’s part of the calculation on all of this,” she continued. “You heard Mick Mulvaney talking about the specifics in this location, and he didn’t give the names of what else had been looked at.”

