Sen. Rand Paul Introduces Amendment to Eliminate ‘Petty Tyrant’ Fauci’s Position as NIAID Director

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has introduced an amendment that would eliminate Dr. Anthony Fauci’s position as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Paul, who has been going at it with Fauci throughout the pandemic, first proposed the amendment in a written statement posted to his official site on Monday.

“We’ve learned a lot over the past two years, but one lesson in particular is that no one person should be deemed ‘dictator-in-chief.’ No one person should have unilateral authority to make decisions for millions of Americans,” Paul said.

“To ensure that ineffective, unscientific lockdowns and mandates are never foisted on the American people ever again, I’ve introduced this amendment to eliminate Dr. Anthony Fauci’s position as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and divide his power into three separate new institutes.”

Fauci does not, however, have “unilateral authority” to make decisions for the entire nation, and several mandates and public health measures imposed throughout the pandemic were implemented on a state-by-state basis.

Paul went on to claim that the change to the position would “create accountability and oversight into a taxpayer-funded position that has largely abused its power,” adding that Fauci has “been responsible for many failures and misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In a follow-up column for Fox News, Paul explained that each institute would be led by a different director who is appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate for a term of five years.

“The toll of COVID doesn’t stop there. We lost more than individuals. We lost our freedoms. Our liberties. Our vibrant small town Main Streets,” he wrote. “Our children’s growth and learning. For two years our lives were held captive by petty tyrants and power-hungry bureaucrats.”

He also discussed the amendment on the Senate floor, comparing Fauci to a scientist used by those in power to force “political dogma.”

Paul accused Fauci of being a “scientific elite” who does not want his opinion questioned by the public, also hitting at him for emails sent to NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins.

The amendment comes after numerous heated exchanges between Paul and Fauci, as well as previous calls from Paul to fire the NIAID director.

Watch above, via Townhall.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com