Fox News on Trial: Chuck Schumer Rips Network at Impeachment Presser for Second Day in a Row

Senate Minority Leader and Democratic New York Senator Chuck Schumer blasted Fox News at an impeachment press conference for the second day in a row, accusing the network of omitting or distorting news from the trial of President Donald Trump.

On Thursday morning, Schumer held a briefing with reporters in which he arguably got off the sickest burn ever to include the word “kaleidoscope.”

Speaking of this week’s impeachment trial, Schumer said, “Tuesday was a discussion over amendment votes but yesterday the managers got to lay out their case uninterrupted.

“As manager-after-manager stepped up to lay out the evidence amassed against the president in precise and devastating detail, the atmosphere of the Senate took on an entirely different dimension,” Schumer said. Then, he went in on Fox News.

“It may have been the first time that many of my Republican colleagues heard the full story, the complete narrative from start to finish, uninterrupted and not filtered through the kaleidoscope lens of Fox News, where at best things are left out, and at worst things are terribly distorted,” Schumer said, then added, “It may have planted the first seed in their minds that yes, perhaps the president did something very wrong here.”

This was the second day in a row that Schumer took a shot at Fox News in this setting. On Wednesday, Schumer compared the Trump impeachment defense team’s “histrionics” unfavorably with the network’s prime time lineup of opinion shows.

“White House counsel resorted to the kind of histrionics you see on Fox News evening broadcasts rather than any sober-minded argument that could persuade thoughtful senators,” Schumer said on Wednesday.

Watch the clip above via PBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]