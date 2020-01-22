Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke this morning on the impeachment trial and ripped the president’s legal team for engaging in Fox News-like “histrionics.”

“The very first thing the American people saw when they tuned in to the impeachment trial of President Trump was Republican senators voting against having a fair trial with relevant evidence,” Schumer said. “It’s clear that the American people overwhelmingly support a fair trial and overwhelmingly support witnesses and documents.”

He called those votes “a dark day and a dark night for the Senate,” saying the trial begins with “a cloud of unfairness” over it.

Regarding the arguments made by both sides yesterday, Schumer — of course — praised the Democratic House managers while comparing the arguments made by the White House legal team to Fox News commentary:

“The House managers made a very clear and compelling case not only on the glaring need for evidence but also on the gravity of the president’s offenses. In stark contrast, the White House defense were unprepared, confused, and totally unconvincing. White House counsel resorted to the kind of histrionics you see on Fox News evening broadcasts rather than any sober-minded argument that could persuade thoughtful senators…The president is always loose with the truth and it seems his lawyers are the same way. Most telling of all, White House counsel were far more preoccupied with making inflammatory and inaccurate statements about house managers than providing an actual defense of the president’s conduct.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

