Fox’s Brit Hume Calls Trump Out Cold: ‘The One Thing We’re Not Hearing Is He Didn’t Do These Things’

Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume called out former President Donald Trump and his team, telling Bret Baier “the one thing we’re not hearing is that he didn’t do these things.”

On Monday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Special Report, Baier asked Hume to weigh in on the bombshell 37-count indictment against ex-President Donald Trump related to Espionage Act violations.

Hume pointedly noted that Trump and his team have spent a lot of time arguing a legal double standard, but none at all on disputing the facts:

BRET BAIER: Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume. Brit, good evening. Your thoughts? 30,000 feet at the beginning here as we come after a few days of digesting this indictment and ahead of the court appearance tomorrow. BRIT HUME: Well, I’m certainly eager to hear what the Trump defense will be. So far, the one thing we’re not hearing is that he didn’t do these things. That is to say, he didn’t keep the documents. He didn’t refuse to give them back. He did store them in an unsafe and insecure, unsecure location. He’s not disputing that, so far. There will be arguments made about whether this is a proper application of the statutes or whether this is a legally sound indictment. But as to the facts, they seem to be so far not challenged by the Trump side. At the same time, of course, Bret, we’re going to hear an awful lot about the unequal application of justice from his defenders and perhaps from his defense team in light of the way in particularly the Hillary Clinton case was handled, where she was, where James Comey, then FBI director, had conducted an investigation of her handling of material at her home in New York and outlined a case that he said could be brought but shouldn’t be. He didn’t dispute her guilt. And when you think about it. So I think we’re going to hear a lot about both of those things. I’ll be interested, interested to hear it.

He also scoffed at Trump for attacking Bill Barr, and for falsely claiming to have “terminated” Barr:

BRET BAIER: President Trump’s attorney general on Fox News Sunday this weekend and then the former president reacting. Take a listen. BILL BARR: I was shocked by the degree of sensitivity in these documents and how many there were and this idea of presenting Trump as a victim here or a victim of a witch hunt is ridiculous. TRUMP: Actually, everybody other than a lowlife like Bill Bill Barr, who, as you know, I terminated because he was gutless. Everybody says this is a disgraceful indictment. It shouldn’t happen. BRET BAIER: Brit, your reaction to that? BRIT HUME: Well, he calls Bill Barr now a lowlife, his own attorney general, who served him well, in my judgment, whom he appointed! If he’s a lowlife, why’d he appoint him? And then he says he terminated him. He did not. Barr resigned. So I, you know, that gives you a sense of of Trump’s position here. I think, you know, Bret, that, you know, you look around for people willing to defend Trump and I and I and I noticed what Nikki Haley said today. Suddenly she’s saying, you know, she, she belittled, seemed to belittle the indictment over the weekend. And now she’s saying, as you did on Fox today, that these are very serious charges, that this if they prove out it was very some serious mishandling of national security information. That’s a switch. It’ll be interesting to see if other politicians in the Republican Party follow that line.

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s Special Report.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com