Music icon turned 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West offered his congratulations to Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Saturday afternoon while stating that its an “honor to run against” her.

“I know my mom and Kamala Harris would have been friends …congratulations on being the democratic Vice President nominee,” West tweeted. “All love and respect from the future president…It’s an honor to run against you.”

West in his congratulatory tweet referred to himself as the “future president.” However, West has failed to even get on the ballot in enough states to reach the coveted 270 electoral votes needed to win in the general election come November.

Once considered a close ally of Donald Trump, the artist in recent days has claimed that the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was “scared” of his 2020 campaign for the White House.

“Jared’s scared and doesn’t want me to run because he knows that I can win,” West told Forbes on August 12th.

