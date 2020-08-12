Kanye West reportedly claimed that Jared Kushner is “scared” of the artist’s presidential run because “he knows that I can win.” A recent poll revealed West polling at just two percent and, what’s more, he has failed to get on enough state ballots to reach the necessary 270 electoral votes to win.

The report comes after it was revealed the two had met in Colorado to discuss a campaign “aimed to harm [Joe] Biden.” West told a different story to several associates, according to Forbes, saying: “Jared’s scared and doesn’t want me to run because he knows that I can win.”

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, spoke out in July about her husband’s bipolar disorder and ongoing struggles with his mental health. She urged people not to be judgmental and to recognize the journey to help can be difficult.

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” she said. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the personal loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is highlighted by his bipolar disorder.”

West described Kushner as “his boy,” saying, “I love Jared. I was just…that’s my boy, you know? That’s really my boy.” He reportedly didn’t want the publication to reveal prior comments he made about Kushner where the two talked about Black leaders, West said.

On Wednesday, a Politico-Morning Consult poll had West polling at two percent with 66 percent of people finding him “unfavorable.” West’s presence had no effect on Biden’s nine-point lead over President Donald Trump in the poll.

In an earlier interviews, West said he’s “walking to win,” a play on words to downplay his place in the presidential race. West confirmed he met with Kushner in Colorado on Twitter Tuesday night and suggested that the New York Times should interview him about that meeting directly.

“I’m willing to do a love interview with the New York Time [sic] about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr. Claude Anderson’s book Powernomics,” wrote West.

