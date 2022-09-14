Garry Kasparov Rips Tucker Carlson’s Pro-Putin Rhetoric: Why Does Fox Platform ‘His Pro-Russian Disinformation’?

Former world chess champion and pro-democracy activist Garry Kasparov lit into Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Wednesday after Russian state propagandists admitted this week that the war in Ukraine is not going well for Vladimir Putin.

“Tucker Carlson used to merely echo Putin’s propaganda. Now he has surpassed it in sycophancy, with bizarre claims about Ukrainian defeat that even Moscow’s TV1 wouldn’t make. Why is Fox News throwing any remaining credibility with this idiot?” Kasparov wrote on Twitter.

Last Friday, Carlson did a short segment with retired Col. Douglas Macgregor, who told the top-rated Fox News host that “things are going very, very badly” and the “entire war may be over” very soon.

Carlson ended the conversation by repeating his claim that President Joe Biden’s continued support for Ukraine in its fight to defend its sovereignty against the Russian attack risks “the impoverishment of the West.” Macgregor’s analysis was quickly debunked as current events unfolded over the weekend and Ukraine regained 1,200 square miles of occupied territory and forced Russian troops to retreat.

Russian media analyst Julia Davis noted on Monday’s episode Russian state TV’s The Meeting Place analyst Viktor Olevich offered a much more bleak assessment of the war than did Tucker:

Unfortunately, the situation is difficult. Can we say that the Russian forces moved closer to meeting the goals and carrying out the tasks set by the president at the beginning of the special operation—or did they get further away? Obviously, we’re now further away.

Watch Putin loyalist on Russian state TV concede that Russia should acknowledge its recent defeats in Ukraine. He also proposed a radical solution of “the Ukrainian question”: recognizing that Ukrainian people really do exist. More in my latest article: ⤵️https://t.co/Io3SKofbsV pic.twitter.com/n3VPBLVoyu — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) September 13, 2022

Kasparov added in his screed, “Tucker and Trump will be Putin’s last defenders, loyal to the last even when he’s deposed in Russia. Whatever the motivation may be for their devotion, it must be overwhelming. The question is why Fox still platforms this pro-Russian disinformation.”

