Gen. Mark Milley Reportedly Warned Congress That a Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Could Cause Kyiv to Fall Within 72 Hours

Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reportedly told lawmakers during closed-door briefings this week that if a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine takes place, then Kyiv could fall within 72 hours.

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported Saturday that multiple congressional sources told her that Milley also warned that a full-scale invasion could cause “4,000 Russian troop deaths and 15,000 Ukrainian troop deaths.”

Fox News National Security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported separately that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has in place 70 percent of the military forces he would need for a full invasion.”

According to Griffin’s reporting, a full-scale invasion could cause up to 25,000 Ukrainian troops to be killed or wounded, 4,000 Russian troops to be killed, and up to 50,000 civilian deaths.

During the congressional briefing, some lawmakers reportedly expressed concerns that the Biden administration did not act quickly enough to provide Ukraine with military equipment. Administration officials at the hearing argued that the U.S. supplying military aid to Ukraine could have provided Putin an excuse to invade.

The closed-door briefings come amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as the Russian military presence at the border continues to mount. CNN previously reported that Russia is planning to launch a false flag operation as a pretext for invasion that involves a propaganda video depicting a fake attack from Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has previously threatened Putin with sanctions should he invade, and has deployed troops to nearby countries in an effort to support NATO defenses.

