Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp lauded the verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial and called for “reconciliation.”

Arbery, a Black man, was shot and killed in a Georgia neighborhood last year by three White people – Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan – who were convicted on Wednesday for his death.

“Ahmaud Arbery was the victim of a vigilantism that has no place in Georgia,” said Kemp in a statement. “As legal efforts continue to hold accountable all who may be responsible, we hope the Arbery family, the Brunswick community, our state, and those around the nation who have been following his case can now move forward down a path of healing and reconciliation.”

Other Georgia politicians reacted to the verdict.

“This verdict upholds a sense of accountability, but not true justice. True justice looks like a Black man not having to worry about being harmed—or killed—while on a jog, while sleeping in his bed, while living what should be a very long life. Ahmaud should be with us today,” tweeted Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

In another tweet, Warnock said, “I’m grateful to the jury for their service and for a verdict that says Ahmaud Arbery’s life mattered. He was a son, a nephew, a child of God, and he did not deserve to die in this way. I’m praying for Ahmaud’s family as they begin the difficult journey towards healing.”

