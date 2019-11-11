comScore

Giuliani Roasted Over Reports He’s Plotting ‘Impeachment Podcast: ‘Have We Found *Literally* the Worst Idea in the World?

By Josh FeldmanNov 11th, 2019, 3:09 pm

Rudy Giuliani is apparently considering an “impeachment podcast.”

CNN reports this afternoon that Giuliani was discussing plans for the podcast over lunch in NYC. And they know this because, well…

Two people who overheard Giuliani’s discussion reached out to CNN and provided a recording they decided to make of the conversation. They contacted CNN unprompted after reading a recent story about Giuliani and the President’s ongoing relationship. The people asked not to be identified and provided the audio recording on the condition that it not be published.

A spokeswoman for Giuliani told CNN, “Many Americans want to hear directly from Rudy Giuliani. He is considering several options, in consultation with Jay Sekulow and the legal team, regarding the best way to move forward. As of now, they have not decided on the strategy but are getting very close.”

Giuliani possibly doing his own podcast set off a whirlwind of Twitter mockery:

