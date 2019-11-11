Rudy Giuliani is apparently considering an “impeachment podcast.”

CNN reports this afternoon that Giuliani was discussing plans for the podcast over lunch in NYC. And they know this because, well…

Two people who overheard Giuliani’s discussion reached out to CNN and provided a recording they decided to make of the conversation. They contacted CNN unprompted after reading a recent story about Giuliani and the President’s ongoing relationship. The people asked not to be identified and provided the audio recording on the condition that it not be published.

A spokeswoman for Giuliani told CNN, “Many Americans want to hear directly from Rudy Giuliani. He is considering several options, in consultation with Jay Sekulow and the legal team, regarding the best way to move forward. As of now, they have not decided on the strategy but are getting very close.”

Giuliani possibly doing his own podcast set off a whirlwind of Twitter mockery:

Draft titles: -This Ukrainian Life

-My Favorite Impeachment

-Quid Pro NO!

-Impeachment? In This Economy?

-9/11

-Wait, Wait, Don’t Impeach Me

-WTF with Rudy Giuliani https://t.co/JGFQt0HucJ — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) November 11, 2019

“but first, I want to tell you about a quid pro quo anyone can get behind. in exchange for just $9.99 a serving, you can get gourmet, delicious meal kits delivered right to your house every day” https://t.co/P9LYJ9QNi3 — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) November 11, 2019

Call us, Rudy! We’ll do a rev share. https://t.co/oqTFMb0Zbm — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) November 11, 2019

Giuliani doing zip recruiter ads for an impeachment podcast wud be a fitting end to 2019 https://t.co/K6cO1pqTAc — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 11, 2019

Giuliani’s attorneys: no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no no get me rudy on the phone asap no no no https://t.co/pPgCbKvS0W — Philip Bump (@pbump) November 11, 2019

Is this it? Have we found *literally* the worst idea in the world? — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 11, 2019

Please welcome Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers to the church of “Not Everyone Needs A Podcast.” https://t.co/2r48c0VH1g — Jody Avirgan (@jodyavirgan) November 11, 2019

