Fox Host Does Mock ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Chant in Segment Slamming Biden on the Border

On Fox News’ The Five Friday, co-host Kennedy got in a mock “Let’s Go Brandon” chant during a segment slamming President Joe Biden on the border.

The show aired a clip of Peter Doocy confronting Jen Psaki at Friday’s press briefing over why Biden hasn’t visited the border as president.

Dagen McDowell asked why Biden would be going to the border right now anyway when he’ll be greeted by border patrol agents he has “vilified” and “all the ranchers that are now packing heat wherever they go because people are like swarming over their land.”

“He would get chants of ‘Let’s go Brandon’ for sure,” she said.

By now you’re probably aware that “Let’s go Brandon” has taken off as a kind of code for saying “Fuck Joe Biden” after the latter was misheard as the former by a sports reporter.

Kennedy laughed a bt as McDowell brought up the prospect of those chants.

A few minutes later, Jesse Watters slammed Biden for taking “a three-day week” amid multiple crises.

He riffed a bit on how often the president travels on Air Force One, and as he continued, Kennedy threw in a mocking chant of “Let’s Go Brandon.”

After finishing it off with some clapping, Kennedy said Biden “should go to the border” to see the crisis there firsthand.

