Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker reportedly has been paying just $3,500 per month in child support payments to a woman who said she’s the woman of one of his children.

This is the same woman who claimed to The Daily Beast that Walker paid for her to have an abortion in 2009 when she was pregnant for the first time because of him. She told The New York Times that she refused to abort their second child in 2011 despite Walker asking her to do so.

The Daily Beast, which first reported the paid abortion and child, published on Friday that “Walker pays $3,500 a month in child support for his youngest son—a son he has not seen since January 2016,” thereby contradicting Walker’s lament during his campaign about fatherlessness. In other words, despite a net worth as much as $62 million, he “paid just over 1 percent of his 2021 income to his youngest child in support payments.”

The aforementioned woman revealed to the Daily Beast the 2014 child support arrangement, where Walker has no visitation rights. The agreement was made in New York. It was “$1,500 above the New York state minimum in 2014,” according to the outlet.

New York lawyers told The Daily Beast that, as the outlet put it, “the mother got a raw deal.”

Blank Rome partner Marilyn Chinitz told The Daily Beast, “This is basically a kiss-off agreement.”

“My concern with this agreement is that it is, in my view, deficient in protecting the best interest of the child. That’s what the courts are concerned with,” she said. “The father, who is clearly a wealthy individual, has the financial wherewithal. All this provides for, in my view is a bare minimum amount of support.”

Aidala Bertuna & Kamins partner Imran Ansari told The Daily Beast, “Accepting a child support settlement of $3,500 per month, without looking into the financial reality of the father, while above the state minimum, could be considered a misstep.”

Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP Barry Berkman told the publication that the mother “definitely got the worst of the deal.”

