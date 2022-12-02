‘He’s Wearing the Wrong Color Hood’: Kimmel Torches ‘Black White Supremacist’ Kanye West For 3-Hour Nazi Fest on Infowars

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel took aim at controversial rapper Kanye West after the singer made an anti-Semitic fueled appearance on Alex Jones‘s Infowars show.

On Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host called West a “Black White supremacist.”

The segment came shortly after Kimmel highlighted French President Emmanuel Macron honoring war veterans.

“Kanye West sat down for three hours of complete insanity with the despicable Alex Jones. It was just two guys who lost a billion dollars each — hanging out. One of them praising the very Nazis, those brave men risked their lives to fight against,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel played a portion of the interview where West said he saw “good things” about Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” West proclaimed.

“Especially Hitler? I think he’s wearing the wrong color hood!” Kimmel suggested.

Kimmel also poked fun at West appearing to credit Hitler with inventing the highway system and microphone.

“I don’t know who has it, but will somebody fire up that space laser already? I mean — and by the way, Hitler did not invent highways or the microphone. In fact, Kanye seems to be the first person to even claim Hitler invented the microphone,” Kimmel said.

“I think he might be referencing — there’s an old myth that said the Nazis invented the microwave oven, which is, the microwave is not a microphone…” he laughed.

As the monologue continued, Kimmel admitted that he had no idea what’s next for West.

“I don’t know where this goes. I haven’t seen anything like this. We have a Black White supremacist running around. I mean, let’s just imagine this was another pop star. So let’s imagine this was Ariana Grande saying this stuff. We would — we’d load her in a cannon and fire it into the ocean, right?” he said.

“I mean, but Kanye seems to get crazier every day, and he still has fans. And you know, an interview has gone off the rails when you’re watching and thinking, ‘Gee, I hope Alex Jones could talk some sense into this guy,'” Kimmel added.

He played a clip of Jones attempting to steer the conversation away from Nazi’s and instead going to a commercial break.

“I’m the crazy one here. We’re all crazy. The whole world’s crazy. And the whole power structure’s coming down. This is absolutely lit. This is lit, lit, lit, lit, lit,” Jones said.

“Yeah, it’s lit like a tiki torch in Charlottesville, is what it is,” Kimmel laughed.

Watch above via Jimmy Kimmel Live.

