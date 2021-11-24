Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned Tuesday that China and Russia might use cryptocurrency in the future to undermine the United States.

She made the comment in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who noted that Google and Apple acquiesced to the Kremlin’s demand this year that they prevent users from downloading applications developed by opponents to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and asked whether the U.S. should play a role in preventing tech companies from taking such measures.

“Well, we certainly need new rules for the information age, because our currents laws, our framework, it is just not adequate for what we are facing,” Clinton replied, before turning her focus to cryptocurrency.

“I want to mention one other thing that is on the horizon, that people are only beginning to pay attention to,” Clinton said. “And that’s the need to regulate the cryptocurrency markets. Because imagine the combination of social media, the algorithms that drive social media, with the amassing of even larger sums of money through the control of certain cryptocurrency chains. We are looking at not only states, such as China, or Russia, or others manipulating technology, of all kinds, to their advantage. We are looking at non-state actors, either in concert with states, or on their own, these destabilizing countries, destabilizing the dollar as the reserve currency.

“There are so many big questions that the Biden administration must address, I just don’t think we have much time and therefore, I hope, from everything I’me hearing from them, that’s exactly what they’re going to try do,” she added.

The interview marked the second time in a week Clinton sounded off on the subject. She also said at a Bloomberg conference on Friday she believed cryptocurrencies were “destabilizing” to nations around the globe.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com