Husband of Sandy Hook Victim Warns ‘Alex Jones Wannabes’ to ‘Rethink What They Say and How They Say It’ After $965 Million Verdict

Following the latest Alex Jones trial, in which the Infowars host was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families, the husband of one victim shared a warning to commentators like Jones.

During a press conference following the verdict, Bill Sherlach, whose wife Mary was a psychiatrist at Sandy Hook and died in the shooting, spoke with reporters.

Sherlach was a plaintiff in the case alongside seven other families of victims. In comments to reporters, he praised the incredible bond the families have formed over the last ten years.

“I’ve come to know these people over almost 10 years. These beautiful people, they’re good friends, under the worst, most horrendous situation that you can imagine,” Sherlach said.

But he turned the conversation to Jones quickly after, saying, “To belittle that horrific event is criminal in and of itself.”

“We came in here with a default verdict, so we knew there would be some sort of statement coming out of the, coming out of this trial. Didn’t know what it was gonna be, but there would be a statement. And the jury today, and our thanks to them, came through and responded as we hoped they would for our entire community. And from a personal standpoint, what it does to me, is it shows that the internet is not the wild, wild west and that your actions have consequences,” he said.

Sherlach remarked that with the verdict of the case being announced, there was now a “cost benefit analysis” to spewing lies online.

“For someone to stand in front of a camera, probably right now as we’re speaking to spew the lies to enrich themselves, well now there’s a cost benefit analysis that’ll have to be done because we’ve sent a response. We put a dose of civility into the society that we really need at this point in time and going forward. Cause unfortunately there will be other horrific events like this,” he said.

“People like Alex Jones will have to rethink what they say, how they say it, how long they say it. And for those who want to be Alex Jones wannabes, this trial, this verdict set a pretty high hurdle and cost in terms of what the cost would be to them to enter into that realm of lies and deceit,” Sherlach added.

Jones faced three defamation trials over his repeated claims the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax and its victims — which include 20 children — were “actors.” One more trial, in Texas, remains.

