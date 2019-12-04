Rudy Giuliani took aim at his client’s favorite news network in a surreal interview with Sinclair TV’s Eric Bolling, blasting Fox News weekend host Steve Hilton as a “jerk” for his scathing critique this past weekend.

Calling in — possibly from Ukraine — to speak with Bolling on the syndicated Sinclair show America This Week, Giuliani angrily denounced Hilton, who had labeled the former New York City mayor an “unmitigated and unethical disaster” on his Sunday Fox News show and urged the president to dump him and other “toxic chumps,” from his orbit. The segment earned a tweet in which Giuliani threatened Hilton with a lawsuit.

After playing the clip, Bolling turned to his guest. But before Bolling could finish his question, Giuliani jumped in: “I think maybe I should sue him. Now that I hear it again, I think I should sue him.”

“This man is a disgrace, because he’s a lazy journalist,” Giuliani told Bolling, lashing out. “The claim that I’m making money is false, defamatory, untrue, and he was too damn lazy to check it out. I don’t know what the heck Fox is doing for having that jerk on TV.” Giuliani was alluding to a New York Times report from last week that he had sought business deals in Ukraine while he was also trying to conduct a second-track foreign policy in that country for President Donald Trump.

“I also hear he runs some other kind of liberal something or other…” Giuliani added, lobbing in some vague, baseless innuendo.

“I know Times [v.] Sullivan, I’ve litigated libel cases,” Giuliani then warned. “Sounds to me that he went over the line, went over the line in being malicious and being reckless. And I’m going to consider a lawsuit against him, because he’s not even man enough to apologize for his laziness.”

Would he sue Fox News as well, Bolling asked.

“I think Fox is the savior of our First Amendment. It would be very hard for me to do something against Fox,” Giuliani said. “Everything he said is untrue and he based it on New York Times.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

