‘I Hate To Break It To You!’ MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Mocks Republican Abortion Re-Brand — Drops Bad News About Rape Exception

MSNBC’s Jen Psaki mocked Republicans who are trying to rebrand their opposition to abortion rights as something more like “pro-baby” than “pro-life” — and delivered some important information to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) about his state’s laws.

According to exclusive new reporting from NBC News, Senate Republicans are workshopping a new way to describe their stance as “pro-life” has failed to resonate — with one suggesting “pro-baby” as a jumping-off point.

On Sunday’s edition of MSNBC’s Inside With Jen Psaki, the host teed up her interview with Sen. Amy Klobuchar with a commentary mocking Republicans and clueing Hawley in on the rape and incest exceptions that are not in his state’s abortion laws:

According to new reporting from NBC, Republican strategists are exploring a shift away from pro-life messaging on abortion after consistent Election Day losses for the GOP when reproductive rights were on the ballot. The reporting details a closed-door meeting this past week where Senate Republicans were presented with poll results that show the term “pro-life” no longer resonated with voters. No kidding. Senator Josh Hawley actually said this with a straight face: Many voters think pro-life means you’re for no exceptions in favor of abortion ever. A little memo to Mr. Hawley, in Missouri, which is the state you represent, abortion law makes no exceptions for rape or incest. No exceptions for rape or incest. But they don’t seem to be wrapped up in these pesky little details of the actual impact of the policy because they are seeking a re-brand. Pro-life now becomes in the words Indiana Senator Todd Young, pro-baby — pro-baby. Okay, I hate to break it to you, but if you call broccoli, candy, it’s still just broccoli. If you tie really nice bow around a lump of coal, it is still coal under there. The branding isn’t the problem here. The policy is the problem. And no matter what they call it, the truth is, the Republican platform has long been pro-life. But, for the sake of argument, because there should always be a bridge back to good policymaking in Washington, D.C. especially, if they wanted to be pro-baby, maybe they should stop opposing new childcare and parental leave programs, or food stamps for low income women and young children, I could go on. It is hard to roll out an effective brand for a product that customers hate. That’s a big old marketing tool piece of advice for you. And if I were them, I also wouldn’t want to run on a platform of anti-rights, anti-choice, anti-women either.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Inside With Jen Psaki.

