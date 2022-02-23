‘I’d Hardly Put It That Way’: Psaki Bristles At Fox News’ Peter Doocy For Saying Putin Is ‘Intimidating’ United States

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki objected when Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy said that the United States is being ‘intimidated’ by Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden gave a brief speech announcing the first round of sanctions since Russia’s most recent invasion of Ukraine, and promising there would be more to come if the aggression does not cease and deescalate.

At Tuesday’s press briefing following the speech, Doocy rattled off several questions on the situation, including two shots at pitting the threat of climate change against the threat from Russia, and one portraying the use of sanctions as futile.

“Why do you guys think that sanctions are going to stop Putin if his goal ultimately is to redraw the map so it looks like it did 70 or 80 years ago? What sanction is going to stop him from doing that?” Doocy asked.

This drew a lengthy rebuttal from Psaki that concluded Putin’s “intentions and his objectives are not playing out” with regard to dividing NATO, completing Nord Stream 2, and having a “vibrant” economy.

Doocy followed up by asking about a 2019 Biden campaign video that’s been getting circulation among conservatives.

Q But so, I guess, to follow up on that: The President said before he got here that “Putin knows, if I am President of the United States, his days of tyranny and trying to intimidate the United States and those in Eastern Europe are over.” It’s two and a half years later. He is intimidating the United States and those in Eastern Europe. What happened? MS. PSAKI: I’d hardly put it that way. I would look at it, actually, from the prism of: The United States and President Biden has rallied the world, rallied Europe to stand up against the efforts and the actions of President Putin. Q You don’t think people who are totally strapped for cash — MS. PSAKI: And we — we’ve laid out very clearly exactly — Q — right now are intimidated by $4 gas, $5 gas, however high you guys think it’s going to go? Something like that is not intimidating? MS. PSAKI: You asked me if we were intimidated by President Putin, and I think the evidence of that doesn’t exist.

Watch above via NBC News and C-Span.

