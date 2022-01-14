‘I’ll Look for the Mediaite Clip!’ Politico Reporter Gets Busted Asking Psaki a Question She Already Answered

Politico’s Christopher Cadelago name-checked a popular media website after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki busted him for asking a question she had already answered.

At Friday’s press briefing, Psaki followed opening act FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell with a few announcements before taking questions.

“Another little bit of news for all of you, and we’ll have more on the week ahead, I expect in the coming days, but next Wednesday, the president will hold a formal press conference at 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon, so we’ll look forward to seeing you there, and to the president looks forward to speaking directly to the American people,” Psaki said.

This was fairly big news, as President Joe Biden has taken consistent criticism for not doing more press conferences, including a recent report from the Committee to Protect Journalists that called for additional press access.

And just yesterday. Psaki told this same briefing room that Biden “has taken questions at about two hundred- — on about 250 occasions over the past year. If you average about three questions per time, that’s about 750 questions he’s taken. That does not include the formal press conference he did in March, other press conferences he’s done. That’s about three. So let’s say 1,000, just to be generous there. That’s about three questions a day.”

But that didn’t stop Cadelago from winding up his questioning by asking “One last thing, do you have any news for us on the president holding a formal news conference?”

“I just announced one at the top! Chris, we’ve just caught you!” a smiling Psaki said.

“You have,” Cadelago said sheepishly.

“It’s OK. I now relate to your teachers in high school and what they may have experienced, but it’s OK,” Psaki said.

“I’ll look for the Mediaite clip!” Cadelago cracked.

“To be fair, it is a Friday in a very busy news week. So I will say everybody should take any, any pressure off of Chris,” Psaki graciously said.

As requested, Cadelago can watch the clip above via C-Span.

