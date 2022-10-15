MSNBC host Tiffany Cross played a game of “Three Targets, One Rant” when she took aim at YouTuber Megyn Kelly, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and his wife Ginni Thomas in the same chunk of brutal commentary.

Ms. Kelly attacked Ms. Cross on her Youtube channel this week, calling Cross a “dumbass” and called her the “most racist person on television” over her commentary about NFL injury protocols and racism.

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s The Cross Connection, Cross referenced that attack while dismissing “the Jesus and Santa are white lady,” then lit into another favorite target, the duo of Thomas and Thomas and their adjacency to the Trump insurrection:

TIFFANY CROSS: All right. Yes. Yes, I know. Megan Kelly, the Blackface expert, had a lot to say about me this week based on something I actually never said. So I just want to tell her, you swung and you missed. Please, girl, move on with your life. It’s giving obsessed and honestly, guys, the Jesus and Santa are white lady is not going to claw her way back to social relevance on my show. Besides didn’t I merc her once already?

TIFFANY CROSS (VIDEO CLIP): Please make a list for your white Santa and pray to your white Jesus for a life. Please.

TIFFANY CROSS: Yeah. It must be déja vu. Either that or I’m catcin’ body number two! Which brings me to another problematic white woman who warrants some attention this week. Clarence Thomas. On this very day in 1991, just as pubic hair on my Coke can was confirmed to the Supreme Court. And even though we collectively knew how bad it was then, we didn’t know just how problematic Tom would be until now. Now, the man who succeeded Thurgood Marshall, becoming the second Black justice and yet not representing the interest of Black men at all, will certainly end up with an equally consequential legacy. For example, after benefiting from affirmative action, he was one of 12 Black students entering Yale Law School in 1971, just as Clayton Bigsby later firmly opposed it. And of course, there is Commander Waterford’s staunch stance against abortion rights. There are many, many problems with Thomas, but the biggest? His insurrectionist sympathizing Jordan Peele get out inspired wife. Sadly, we won’t get to see the real housewife of insurrections testimony before the January 6 committee because they reportedly reached an agreement with her to not videotape. But what we do know is this. Ginni was at the Ellipse in D.C. on that fateful day before the angry, violent thugs breached the Capitol. She was in close communication with Trump world between the election and January 6. She sent frantic emails to at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers and nearly 30 Arizona state lawmakers, urging them to ignore Joe Biden’s popular vote and choose presidential electors instead. And she’s still repeating the same lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. And she denies ever discussing any of her post-election activities with her husband. Now, do we believe her? What say you? Get Out’s Georgina?

FILM CLIP: Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no.

TIFFANY CROSS: We don’t even have enough time to get into how problematic these two are. But because today marks the anniversary of Thomas joining the highest court in the land. I thought it was an important reminder that two problematic people were apparently confirmed to lifetime appointments that day. And while Ginni has neither the rhythm nor the range to be a Supreme, the bigger point is that she and her husband are a threat to democracy. And when it comes to any case appearing before the court, they both need to get out. Oh, and wherever you all go, can you take this thirsty raisin in the potato salad with you? Because you all seem to be cut from the same cloth. Now, dumbass that!