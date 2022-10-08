Tiffany Cross Puts NFL On Blast After Quarterback’s Concussion: ‘Disregard of Black Bodies and Black Life’

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross sees an “optics” problem in the NFL’s current concussion controversy, one having everything to do with race.

Cross invited on sports reporter Michael Smith to discuss Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion injury causing him to recently be carried off during the middle of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on a stretcher. Critics have blasted the NFL and called for stricter guidelines and oversight on the health of players.

Tagovailoa can also be seen struggling to stand in videos of his brutal collision in a recent game with the Buffalo Bills.

This Tua?? He’s returning to the game??? After this??? NFL, what are we even doing? pic.twitter.com/UURjFZ90LX — Kate Magdziuk (@FFballblast) September 25, 2022

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday that his quarterback is sitting out an upcoming game with the New York Jets and is seeing “outside specialists.”

“There’s several outside specialists that we’re also utilizing,” he said. “We’ll just take it from there, but happy that he’s, you know, you get to see him every day.”

Tagovailoa suffered two concussions in the span of five days. Smith argued on Wednesday on The Cross Connection that the NFL is others are hesitant to change protocols because it may have to come with an “admission that Tua Tagovailoa was mishandled.”

Cross saw a larger problem with the controversy, citing race as a main concern in her analysis. She claimed there is a “disregard” for Black lives in the sports league.

“I’ve got to say, Mike, the optics look bad,” she said with Smith nodding his head in agreement. “To see all these Black men crashing into each other with a bunch of White owners, White coaches, and the complete disregard for Black bodies and Black life. I mean, it just represents a larger issue.”

