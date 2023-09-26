‘I’m Sorry In Advance!’ Maddow Asks Cassidy Hutchinson About Raft of ‘Creepy’ Stuff From Her Trump Tell-All

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow jokingly apologized to Cassidy Hutchinson for the “creepy questions” she was about to ask with regard to Hutchinson’s experiences with men like Rudy Giuliani, ex-President Donald Trump, and others.

Hutchinson is the former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who set the political media world on fire when she dropped bombshell after bombshell in her testimony to the January 6 committee.

Hutchinson has embarked on a media tour to promote her upcoming book “Enough” — which has drawn attention for one section in which Hutchinson vividly describes being groped by Giuliani during Trump’s pre-riot speech on January 6.

On Monday night’s edition of MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, Maddow apologized in advance for having to ask about the “creepy” stuff going into a commercial break. As it turned out, there were anecdotes depicting behavior which, Maddow observed, “guys get fired for doing stuff like that” in the everyday world:

MADDOW: We’re going to take a quick break. We’re going to come back.

I have something to ask you about that creeps me out. I’m sorry in advance.

(LAUGHTER)

HUTCHINSON: I’m used to it. It’s OK.

(LAUGHTER)

MADDOW: All right. All right, the creepy questions when we come back.

Yes, what a tease, huh?

(LAUGHTER)

MADDOW: We will be right back with Cassidy Hutchinson right after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MADDOW: Joining us once again is Cassidy Hutchinson. Her new book is called “Enough.” It comes out tomorrow.

Ms. Hutchinson, one of the claims in your book that received some attention ahead of publication is an allegation you make that Rudy Giuliani effectively groped you at the Trump rally on January 6. You say that he reached his hand under your blazer and then under your skirt.

Mr. Giuliani’s spokesperson has called this a disgusting lie against Mayor Giuliani. He gave us that statement again himself tonight.

But I was struck by the fact that he was not the only one. Page 52 of the book, you say that John Boehner, of all people, “looked down at my cranberry vodka and whispered, ‘Dark liquor or red wine from now on.’ Then he tugged on the ends of my hair, saying, ‘And lose the ponytail.'”

You describe one man who worked in the White House, Mike McKenna, as having a tendency to publicly single out women with crude and demeaning comments.

You describe the president — and this is not groping. This is not physical, but you describe him as telling you to add blonde highlights to your hair, which you then went home and did and came back with them…

HUTCHINSON: I did do that.

(LAUGHTER)

MADDOW: … to the White House the next day.

That doesn’t happen in normal workplaces, I’m just telling you now.

(LAUGHTER)

HUTCHINSON: I did.

MADDOW: Sorry.

HUTCHINSON: I learn a lot on the outside.

MADDOW: Yes. There’s a whole world out there, when guys get fired for doing stuff like that.

HUTCHINSON: It’s unbelievable. Well, very — it shouldn’t — shouldn’t be unbelievable.