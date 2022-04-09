Daily Mail Senior U.S. political reporter Rob Crilly drew laughs in the briefing room when White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was baffled by the ‘Briticism’ of his question about her departure from the press office.

At Thursday’s press briefing, Mr. Crilly was the rare reporter to ask questions that weren’t about someone at the White House catching Covid. He asked about Republicans’ conduct during the confirmation of Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson, and followed it up with a question that Psaki had trouble deciphering:

MR. CRILLY: And if I — if I may as well: We’ve enjoyed your shout-outs to members of your team. I wonder if this means you’re now working on notice. MS. PSAKI: I’m — I’m sorry, what? MR. CRILLY: Whether you’re now — is that an American phrase? — whether you’re now working on notice, on your — on your way out. Is it underway? MS. PSAKI: I think I’m — I — it’s — I don’t know that it’s an American phrase. (Laughter.) I — I have — MR. CRILLY: Excuse my Briticism. MS. PSAKI: No, no, I — I love the Britishness and the accent, not to put you on notice of sorts. (Laughter.) Look, I think it is simply a reflection of my appreciation for the incredible people on my team that I get to work with every day. I’ve shouted them out in the past before. I’ve ma- — I’ve presented them with sashes to wear — all sorts of embarrassing things. And I think working in the White House, just like being a reporter — people think you have glamorous se- — glamorous setups back there. I’m here to confirm that is not the case. But our team works their tails off. There’s a lot going on. And it’s just simply an effort to recognize that. (Cross-talk by reporters.) MS. PSAKI: I have nothing to announce about —

Crilly isn’t the only one who noticed Psaki shouting out press office deputies at the start of briefings this week, or to see it as a sign of an impending departure for MSNBC. Like the coming of the apocalypse, no man knoweth the hour of Psaki’s exit, but based on what I’m seeing and hearing, here’s the state of play.

Psaki has been careful not to confirm a deal, and no official announcement has been made, but there’s copious reporting that Psaki will, indeed, be going to MSNBC in a matter of weeks. And the chatter is that Psaki’s replacement boils down to just a few likely candidates.

The consensus appears to be that Communications Director Kate Bedingfield and Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre are the leading choices, and there doesn’t appear to be a lot of jostling for the position. Some people wonder if Bedingfield even wants the job, which could actually be shrewd campaigning from someone who knows that expressing eagerness could hurt more than it might help with President Joe Biden.

Ms. Jean-Pierre has performed well and broken barriers as the chief deputy, and is very well-liked and respected in the room. As Psaki’s right hand, KJP is familiar with all the cuts of informational meat that go into the briefing book sausage, and would be an inspiring choice.

Ms. Bedingfield has a long history with Psaki and with Biden, and has shown an aptitude for the sort of measured sparring that has distinguished Psaki’s tenure. She also has a ton of experience doing television as the face of Biden’s administration, and before that, his campaign.

State Department spokesman Ned Price is a longshot possibility. He has distinguished himself in the tough atmosphere of the Ukraine crisis. Defense Department spokesman John Kirby has also been mentioned, but I’m hearing that’s not going to happen. Kirby is a pro on military issues, but he’s not the right fit for Psaki’s job.

Unless Biden pulls something out of left field, I think it will be Bedingfield. KJP is situated similarly to where Josh Earnest was in the Obama administration, probably in place to be ready for the next opening, but with a war raging and the midterms coming, there’s no room for on-the-job growing pains. Price would similarly need more runway than the press office has to give at the moment.

And another major sign that Bedingfield could be the one, if she wants it: When Psaki was stricken with Covid for a second time, it was Bedingfield who got the call to the bullpen, conducting most of the briefings in Psaki’s absence.

Time will tell who gets the nod, and if the reporting is correct, not much time at all.

Watch above via The White House and NBC News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com