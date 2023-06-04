Former FBI Director James Comey — who identified as a Republican for much of his life until 2016 — says he won’t consider voting Republican in 2024, even if someone other than former President Donald Trump wins the nomination.

Speaking with Jen Psaki on MSNBC Sunday, the former head of the FBI was asked if there was any Republican vying for the nomination in 2024 who he would even consider.

“You are Republican most of your life, and you may still consider yourself one, but voted for Biden in 2020,” Psaki said. “Do you intend to vote for him again or is there anyone on the Republican side you might consider, if it’s not Trump?”

“It has to be Joe Biden,” Comey replied. “And I’m glad he’s willing to serve.”

Comey went on to spell out his criteria for winning his 2024 presidential vote — and deemed it a bar that none of the candidates currently clear.

“It has to be somebody committed to the rule of law, committed to the values of this country. And I’m not talking about policy. People can disagree about policy. There are things about those disagreements that all of us should think about the same way. The president must be someone who abides the law and our Constitution. And there’s no one else but Joe Biden.”

