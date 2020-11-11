‘It’s Not Safe’: CNN Crew Bails on Loeffler and Rubio’s Cramped Mask-Optional ‘Save Our Majority’ Rally in Georgia

CNN’s Kyung Lah and her crew fled a “Save Our Majority” rally headlined by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) because the cramped indoor event was “not safe.”

The Rubio and Loeffler rally was held at the Cobb County GOP headquarters in Marietta, GA Wednesday morning in an effort to whip up support for the runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.

Heather Mullins of far-right outlet Real America’s Voice News posted video from inside the event that showed poor mask compliance and extremely close quarters.

US Senator’s @marcorubio and @KLoeffler are holding a “Save Our Majority Rally” at Cobb County GOP HQ’s in Georgia. Packed room with crowds building up outside. Bringing you on the ground coverage for @RealAmVoice. pic.twitter.com/jT01Qwvxb3 — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) November 11, 2020

Lah also tweeted photos of the event, and noted the conditions were rife for Covid spread.

“Approx 1/3rd to 1/2 of the room is maskless, as Georgia #COVID19 infections enter a red zone,” she wrote.

She also posted photos of an overflow crowd that gathered outside, with similar non-adherence to guidelines.

And the crowd outside, which has been told it’s now too full to let any more people in pic.twitter.com/wQ3RUnQhvg — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) November 11, 2020

But just five minutes after posting her first picture from the rally, Lah announced that she and her team were getting out of Dodge.

“My entire @CNN team has physically left this indoor rally. It’s not safe given the #Covid19 numbers in Georgia. Again, this is the ‘Save our Majority’ rally in Cobb County,” she wrote.

And the crowd outside, which has been told it’s now too full to let any more people in pic.twitter.com/wQ3RUnQhvg — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) November 11, 2020

The United States has been setting new records for coronavirus infections nearly every day for the past several weeks, and just hit a record for hospitalizations.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]