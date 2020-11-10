CNN’s Dana Bash said Tuesday that Republicans in Congress don’t want to risk “pissing off” President Donald Trump right now because of how he could react.

Brianna Keilar asked about Mitch McConnell’s calculus in backing up the president in his election legal battles.

Bash said McConnell is “trying to keep people calm as he tries to keep the president calm.”

The priority for McConnell, she said, is the upcoming runoffs in Georgia, because if the Republicans win they would hold onto the Senate, but if the Democrats win, it would give a 50/50 Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker.

Bash elaborated:

“What is is most concerned about right now — this is according to people I’ve been talking to who are familiar with his and other Republican leaders’ thinking — is that if they, forgive me, piss off the president, and say, ‘I’m sorry, you’re wrong, sir,’ they’re worried he will either undermine the process in Georgia or he will not help them in Georgia. Either way, it’s a bad scenario for them. So it’s about them. And their power. And that’s more of where they’re leaning right now than the traditional protocols that allow for a peaceful transition of power.”

