J.K. Rowling Laughs Off Attempts to ‘Cancel’ Her: ‘The Only Time I’ve Made Reference To Being Cancelled, My Book Sales Went Up’

J.K. Rowling is definitely not losing sleep over the fear of being canceled, literally laughing off any efforts in a new interview.

Speaking this week with reporter Suzanne Moore, the Harry Potter author once again opened up about her past controversial comments related to trans people, and she also dismissed attempts to “cancel” her, claiming such efforts have only helped her in the past.

“The only time I’ve ever made reference to being cancelled, my book sales went up. Why am I even laughing? I can’t believe I’m saying these words. But you have to mock them. I do not consider myself cancelled,” Rowling revealed.

At another point, Rowling argued she has the ability to speak up as she’s already financially secure enough that consequences to her career would be nowhere as severe as for others.

“Because I will always be able to feed my kids, even if everyone boycotts my books for the rest of my life. That is a phenomenally privileged position to be in. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth,” she said.

Moore has also faced backlash for her views on trans issues.

Moore wrote in her Rowling post that speaking out and being critical of elements of trans movements can have a “cost:”

I still get so many emails and letters from women who just want to ask questions: teaching assistants who see no big deal in little boys wearing dresses, endocrinologists no longer allowed to use the words ‘male’ and ‘female’. Women who feel bullied into silence for fear of losing their livelihoods by saying the ‘wrong thing.’

Rowling echoed in the interview past statements touting her support for trans people despite controversy.

“I have no irrational fear of or hatred towards trans people in the slightest – as, God knows, I’ve said so many times,” the novelist said. “But if you’re going to say it’s ‘hate’ not to believe in a gendered soul, then we cannot have a discussion. We can’t. There’s nowhere to go. The tactic has been no debate, but it is changing.”

You can read the entire Rowling interview at Moore’s Substack.

