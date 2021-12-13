J.K. Rowling’s Latest Controversial Tweet Sparks Online Feud: ‘Trans Women are Not Collateral Damage’

J.K. Rowling has sent Twitter into a frenzy yet again after posting a tweet that many on the left have slammed as transphobic.

In recent years, Rowling has faced intense scrutiny and backlash online — with some support from the right — after making several comments that many, including Harry Potter stars, deemed as transphobic and insensitive.

On Sunday, the Harry Potter author posted another controversial take on Twitter, sharing an article from British paper The Times, titled “‘Absurdity’ of police logging rapists as women.”

“War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is A Woman,” she wrote in the tweet, quickly sparking a debate on gender politics.

Lawyer and columnist Seth Abramson responded to the post in a lengthy Twitter thread, blasting Rowling’s take for being both transphobic and making “no goddamned sense at all.

“Sorry, J.K., but if a self-described trans (alleged) rapist is indeed a trans person, there’s no harm or foul here,” later adding, that it’s “wholly unclear what she’s even objecting to or what supposed problem she thinks she’s identifying.”

Abramson also questioned if the author was implying that “a trans person ceases to be so if they commit a rape,” adding, “J.K. seems to believe that the police are *accepting* that a trans person who has not transitioned lacks a penis if that person identifies as trans.”

“Rape victims should be able to speak the truth as they see it, and juries assess truth as they see it,” he concluded. “If evidence emerges that rare booking events are evolving into set judicial orders on how rape victims can testify, I’ll revisit this. As of now there’s no such evidence.”

Others on the left took to Twitter to reiterate that delegitimizing someone’s gender causes harm to those in the trans community:

Twitter users also mocked Rowling for “obsessing over the trans community” and spending “her days shitposting about the minority group she doesn’t like”:

 

Conservatives, on the other hand, viewed her consistency regarding the genitalia of those in the trans community as “strong” and “empowered”:

Rowling also received public support from Dave Chappelle in his latest Netflix special The Closer, in which he declared himself  “team TERF” — the acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

“They canceled J.K. Rowling — my God. Effectually she said gender was a fact, the trans community got mad as shit, they started calling her a TERF,” Chappelle said, later adding, “I’m team TERF. … Gender is a fact.”

