Actress Jane Lynch has been getting criticism today after she tweeted in defense of Pete Buttigieg after a fiery exchange he had with Elizabeth Warren at last night’s debate.

Warren and Buttigieg got into it over wealthy donors, with Warren directly calling out his fundraiser in a “wine cave.” Buttigieg responded saying she’s “issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass.”

Lynch — one of the big names at a star-studded fundraiser for Buttigieg in May — tweeted today, “Hello everyone. Billionaires in wine caves have as much right to say who gets to be president as waitresses in diners and plumbers in my bathroom. Class warfare is ugly, @ewarren Thanks for listening everyone.”

Hello everyone. Billionaires in wine caves have as much right to say who gets to be president as waitresses in diners and plumbers in my bathroom. Class warfare is ugly, @ewarren Thanks for listening everyone. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) December 20, 2019

Lynch received some criticism on Twitter in response:

Billionaires in wine caves have WAY MORE SAY about who gets to be president than waitresses & plumbers *precisely because they're billionaires* who can throw lavish parties, buy politicians & subvert democracy. Class warfare is waged against the poor, not the wealthy. https://t.co/2no4ZlZeI6 — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) December 20, 2019

Thank you Jane Lynch for having the courage and conviction to stand up for the marginalized voices of {checks notes} billionaires. https://t.co/MGIJVSnLaY — Esther Choo (@choo_ek) December 20, 2019

Someone save the plumbers trapped in Jane Lynch’s bathroom! https://t.co/XIByqKhcYc — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) December 20, 2019

Lynch is under the mistaken belief that it's the working class who started this war. "If there is going to be class warfare in this country, it's about time the working class won that war." – @BernieSanders #WhichSideAreYouOn#Solidarity https://t.co/ym5rCFsHE6 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) December 20, 2019

Today I learned Jane Lynch is just playing herself in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. https://t.co/el054L8ts9 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) December 20, 2019

Class warfare has been happening forever and rich people are winning by billions. — Neal Brennan (@nealbrennan) December 20, 2019

