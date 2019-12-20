comScore

Jane Lynch Hits ‘Class Warfare’ After Warren’s ‘Wine Cave’ Dig at Buttigieg

By Josh FeldmanDec 20th, 2019, 8:19 pm

Actress Jane Lynch has been getting criticism today after she tweeted in defense of Pete Buttigieg after a fiery exchange he had with Elizabeth Warren at last night’s debate.

Warren and Buttigieg got into it over wealthy donors, with Warren directly calling out his fundraiser in a “wine cave.” Buttigieg responded saying she’s “issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass.”

Lynch — one of the big names at a star-studded fundraiser for Buttigieg in May — tweeted today, “Hello everyone. Billionaires in wine caves have as much right to say who gets to be president as waitresses in diners and plumbers in my bathroom. Class warfare is ugly, @ewarren Thanks for listening everyone.”

Lynch received some criticism on Twitter in response:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: