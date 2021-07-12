One day after Dr. Anthony Fauci called for vaccine mandates on the local level, the White House is stating that it will support municipalities who choose to enact them.

During Monday’s White House press briefing, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy confronted press secretary Jen Psaki on Fauci’s remarks — which were made Sunday on CNN.

“Does President [Joe] Biden agree with Dr. Fauci that at the local level there should be more vaccine mandates?” Doocy asked.

Psaki replied that she did not have a specific context. Doocy interjected to provide Fauci’s full quote.”

“’I have been of this opinion, and I remain of that opinion, that I do believe at the local level … there should be more mandates,'” said Doocy, quoting Fauci. “‘There really should be. We’re talking about life-and-death situations. We’ve lost 600,000 Americans already, and we’re still losing more people.’”

Psaki reiterated the White House’s stance that there will not be a federal vaccine mandate but added that local mandate would have Biden’s backing.

“If I remember the context of the question, it was about federal mandates, I believe,” Psaki said. She added, “That’s not a decision we are making. That’s not our intention from the federal government.

“There will be decisions made by private sector entities, by universities, by educational institutions, and even perhaps by local leaders — should they decide that is how to keep their communities safe. If they decide to make that decision, we certainly support them in that step.”

Doocy followed up.

“The president said on March 11, ‘My message to you is this: Listen to Dr. Fauci,” Doocy said. “Is he now saying, don’t listen to Dr. Fauci?”

Psaki chuckled and sarcastically told Doocy, who had just returned from some time off, “Welcome back.”

She added, “What Dr. Fauci was conveying is that there will be decisions made by local leaders — just like there will be decisions made by business leaders, by institutional leaders — on how they can keep their communities safe. And we support their right to make those decisions.”

Watch above, via the White House.

