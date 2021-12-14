Jen Psaki Asked About 2024 Speculation and Whether Biden/Harris Will Run: ‘Should They Knock It Off?’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about another raft of stories quoting Democratic sources and speculating about who will run on the Democratic presidential ticket in 2024.

At Monday’s White House briefing, Psaki answered questions on a variety of topics, including the next election.

CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe noted that “there was another round of stories over the weekend about the political fate of the President and the Vice President and who might run in 2024. And it quotes a lot of other Democrats or people who work for them.”

“What is the White House’s message to those Democrats?” O’Keefe asked.

“The White House’s message is: We’re focused right now on what the American people elected the President to do … just over a year ago, which is to get COVID under control, to put people back to work, and to help give people some breathing room, and we hope other people keep their focus on that as well,” Psaki replied.

“Should they knock it off? Is that speculation helpful to you?” O’Keefe asked.

“The President has every intention of running for reelection, so that’s the other message for them,” Psaki replied.

O’Keefe was referring to what has become a low hum about 2024 that includes speculation about President Joe Biden deciding not to run, Vice President Kamala Harris topping a ticket with someone like Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, or even a contested primary.

President Biden has already stated that he will run for re-election, and that Harris will be his running mate.

In March, Biden was asked “have you decided whether you are going to run for reelection in 2024? You haven’t set up a reelection campaign yet, as your predecessor had by this time.”

Biden joked “My predecessor needed to. My predecessor. Oh God, I miss him,” then added “the answer is yes. My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation.”

Asked if Harris would be his running mate, Biden replied “I would fully expect that to be the case. She’s doing a great job. She’s a great partner. She’s a great partner.”

Watch above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com