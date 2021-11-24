Jen Psaki Bristles at Peter Doocy Grilling on Biden’s Nantucket Vacation: ‘This Is A Time To Put Politics Aside’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy duked it out over President Joe Biden’s Nantucket holiday vacation.

At Tuesday’s White House briefing, Doocy took a decidedly un-poetic tone when he asked Psaki about the president’s trip to the Massachusetts island, which has been a family tradition since 1975.

“What message does it send to the middle-class Americans President Biden says that he’s trying to help, who are struggling this week to cover the cost of the most expensive Thanksgiving ever, that the President is going to take a few days off at a billionaire’s compound in Nantucket?” Doocy asked.

Psaki began by telling Doocy that a 20-pound turkey will cost “about one dollar more” this year, and that “there are abundance of turkeys available.”

“They’re about one dollar more for a 20-pound bird, which is a huge bird if you’re feeding a very big family. And that’s something that, again, we’ve been working to make sure people have more money in their pockets to address it as the economy is turning back on,” Psaki said.

“But the President said today that he was ‘sent here’ to look out for these working- and middle-class families who are strained right now,” Doocy pressed. “So, what should they read into him leaving now at this time of great personal and financial hardship for so many to go to Nantucket for the week?”

“Well, first, I would say, Peter, that I hope you’re spending time with your family,” Psaki said. “I’m spending time with my family, and I hope everybody in here is spending time with their families.”

“This is a time to put politics aside, spend time with your loved ones, and talk about what you’re grateful for,” she added.

Psaki went on to point out that the president is “president no matter where you are,” and that “the American people can be assured that he will continue to press to lower their costs and ensure they have more breathing room.”

According to the White House the Bidens “are traveling to Nantucket Island, Massachusetts to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday as they have done for 46 years. They are scheduled to return to Washington on Sunday, December 28, 2021. Joining them are: Hunter, Melissa, Ashley, Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, Natalie, Hunter, and Beau Biden; and, Peter Neal, Naomi’s fiancé.”

“The First Family will stay at the home of their friend, David Rubenstein, as they have done previously,” the White House said, referring to Biden’s time as vice president.

Watch above via C-Span and Fox News.

