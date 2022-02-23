Jen Psaki Says Biden Admin ‘Closely’ Watching U.S. Trucker Protest, Assessing ‘Threat Environment’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the Biden administration is closely watching trucker protests in the U.S. and assessing the “threat environment” with law enforcement agencies.

Several groups in this country are organizing protests inspired by the Canadian truckers who blockaded the bridge into the U.S. to protest Covid vaccine mandates. The plans appear to include a disruption in Washington, D.C. to coincide with President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Psaki was asked about the protests at Tuesday’s press briefing, and she told reporters that the administration is watching “closely” and coordinating with multiple agencies to “assess the threat environment”:

Q And just real quick, is the President concerned at all about the convoy of truckers that is making its way to Washington? And has he taken any sort of steps to protect the city? MS. PSAKI: Yes, we’ve actually been monitoring this closely. The Department of Homeland Security and the administration are tracking reports of a potential convoy that may be planning to travel to several U.S. cities, including Washington, D.C. We have been working, including from Dr. Liz Sherwood-Randall here, as well as our Homeland Security Department with — closely with our federal, state, and local partners to continuously assess the threat environment and keep our communities safe. And our efforts include enhanced intelligence sharing, a Critical Incident Response Plan for the U.S. Capitol, a regional security assessment, and a simulation experiment that developed data-driven recommendations to bolster regional security. So, we are closely monitoring, closely watching, and working with state and local authorities.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Department of Defense has received, and is reviewing, a request for National Guard assistance from authorities in DC over the possibility of disruptions. The president will deliver the State of the Union address on March 1.

Watch above via NBC News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com