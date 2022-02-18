Lauren Boebert Has No Idea She’s Allowed to Attend This Year’s State of the Union Address

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has apparently been left in the dark with regard to who is, and is not allowed to attend this year’s State of the Union address.

Boebert joined Jesse Watters Primetime on Friday evening, and was apparently unaware that she and every other member of Congress can attend the annual speech inside the House chamber at U.S. Capitol.

The first-term congresswoman joined host Jesse Watters, and began by railing against those who wear masks.

“These forever-maskers, Jesse, aren’t following the science,” Boebert opined. “They are following a cult. And it’s called the Branch Covidians. Their leader is Fauci, and they have all drank the Kool-Aid.”

“What’s Nancy doing in Congress now?” Watters asked. “You know, Biden’s got this big State of the Union. Are we going to be able to see your faces? I want to be able to see Bernie falling asleep.”

Watters noted that Washington, D.C. no longer has indoor mask mandates in place.

“All of the mandates are dropping in D.C. Except for in the people’s house,” Boebert claimed. “And, in fact, Jesse, you won’t be seeing my face, with or without a mask, in the people’s house because only 25 members of each body of Congress are allowed to join the State of the Union.

“Really?” Watters asked.

“Yes,” she replied. “This is a joint address of Congress and only 25 members from each body will be able to attend. I’m just curious to see which 25 are trampling over each opener to go see Joe Biden stumble and Jill escort him off the dais.

Lawmakers, their families, Supreme Court justices and President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris may all attend the speech next month — as can members of Biden’s cabinet, minus one designated survivor.

It was rumored earlier this month that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would limit the amount of lawmakers who could attend this year’s address.

Axios reported on Feb. 1 that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was frustrated by the potential that only 25 members from each party would be allowed to attend.

But the rumored scaling back of the annual address from the president were proven to be untrue.

NPR reported Biden will address a full chamber:

All members of Congress have been invited to watch, in person, President Biden’s upcoming State of the Union address — a dramatic departure from his speech to Congress last year, for which seating capacity was capped at about 20% as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendees will be required to wear either N95 or KN95 masks and test negative for Covid.

Watch above, via Fox News.

