Jen Psaki Trashes ‘Unapologetically Extreme’ Moms For Liberty Over Hitler Quote: ‘Aggressive Harassment’

MSNBC host and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki trashed the group Moms for Liberty as “unapologetically extreme” over a variety of issues, accusing them of threats and “aggressive harassment.”

The group was already controversial for its activism around anti-transgender issues and opposition to books and teachings around race and sexuality, but hit a new level with a recent controversy involving a Hitler quote.

On Sunday’s edition of MSNBC’s Inside With Jen Psaki, the host warned her audience that despite their innocuous-sounding name, Moms for Liberty’s “agenda is unmistakably extreme”:

For instance, you may not know that Moms for Liberty has been helping to lead the movement in pulling books from the library shelves, including classics like “The Bluest Eye”, great book, “The Kite Runner”, amazing book, and “Maus” — as well as other books that deal with the race, diversity, and sexuality.

The group has turned school board meetings into unruly shouting matches. As an attendee at one Florida meeting described, quote, they turn around and scream at me that I am a commie and teachers want to see all kids fail. This group brings out the worst in people.

The group says that this work, all of the shouting is the work of joyful warriors, is what they call it.

Some sounds a lot more to meet like pretty aggressive harassment. And that behavior is not isolated. It’s part of a bigger pattern.

Chapters and members across the country have led campaigns targeting community acti — advocates, school board members and opposing groups. They have repeatedly sent intimidating messages, openly threatened officials and even baselessly leveled charges of child abuse and sympathizing with pedophilia.

Unbelievably, an Indiana chapter even put a newsletter that quoted Adolf Hitler, saying quote: He alone who owns the youth, gains the future. That is a Hitler quote.

And while they eventually apologized, the organization seemed to later regret that apology.

TIFFANY JUSTICE, CO-FOUNDER, MOMS FOR LIBERTY: There’s always a reason why something happens. Right? One of our moms in a newsletter quotes Hitler. I stand with that mom.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

PSAKI: Standing by a mom who quotes Hitler in a newsletter. People cheering for that, that’s what you just saw.

And as for their claim that they are just a group of concerned, nonpartisan moms who happened to care about liberty, consider this — one of the founders whose name is notably omitted from its website is a current Republican school board member who’s married to the now chairman of the Florida Republican Party.

In 2021, he told “The Washington Post”, quote, I have been trying for a dozen years to get 20 and 30-year-old females involved with the Republican Party. But now, Moms for Liberty has done it for me. Sounds pretty apolitical.

So, below the surface of their sending — friendly-sounding name and politically vague tag lines, they are an unapologetically extreme organization that has built a long record of harassment, and controversy, in a pretty short period of time.

Some free advice out there for people who are not sure what their organization is about, whether it’s called Moms for Liberty, or puppies for ice cream. It’s worth looking into the agenda of an organization before joining it. Sometimes, it may not be what you think.