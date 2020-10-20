Joe Biden Now Beating Trump Where It Really Hurts — In Twitter Engagement

Former Vice President Joe Biden has led President Donald Trump in national polls for the entirety of the campaign, but has only recently pulled ahead of Trump in the place dearest to the president’s heart — the Twittersphere.

Twitter has long been Trump’s preferred method of communicating with his people, becoming one of the most iconic aspects of his presidency. But according to a new report from Sara Fischer and Neal Rothschild of Axios, the former VP has surpassed Trump in three metrics measuring engagement on the platform over the past month:

New data from media intelligence company Conviva finds that Joe Biden has begun to draw more engagement per post on Twitter than President Trump. There’s been a steady increase by Biden in the monthly averages of engagements per post, average engagements per video, and follower adds since the beginning of the year.

This past month, Biden passed Trump in all three metrics. (The Conviva data only includes retweets and likes, not quote tweets.)

The report goes on to note that Biden’s ratings bested Trump’s in last week’s dueling town halls, and that “While Trump stories generated 28 million more interactions last week, that gap is the smallest of the campaign.”

Axios also noted Trump retains an immense lead over Biden in follower count on social media — on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, “Trump has over 141 million followers. Across the same platforms, Biden has just under 20 million.”

But that didn’t stop members of the Biden campaign from tweeting and retweeting the news, no doubt with triumphant glee:

“Joe Biden has begun to draw more engagement per post on Twitter than President Trump…”https://t.co/e3pojTyiim — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) October 20, 2020

There’s always Parler.

