Joe Biden’s Record-Shattering September Fundraising Haul Eclipses GDP of Several Small Countries

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign posted an eye-popping fundraising haul for September that eclipses their record-shattering August total — as well as the gross domestic products of five small countries.

August saw the Biden campaign raise a record $364 million on the strength of the selection of Senator Kamala Harris as a running mate and a well-received virtual Democratic National Convention.

But September’s haul, announced Wednesday night, was even greater $383 million — more than the estimated annual GDP of the Republic of Palau ($251 million); the Republic of the Marshall Islands ($225 million); the Republic of Kiribati ($194 million); the Republic of Nauru($114 million); and Tuvalu ($45 million).

The Biden campaign has $432 million in cash on hand.

Biden and the Democrats saw an unprecedented spike in donations in the hours and days following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in whose vacant seat Republicans are trying to install President Donald Trump’s nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. In the three days following RBG’s death, the Democratic donation site ActBlue raised an average of $2.5 million an hour.

The Trump campaign has yet to report its September fundraising totals, but they were a good distance behind Biden’s in August at $210 million.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]