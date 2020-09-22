Democrats Raised $2.5 Million an HOUR in 3 Days Following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death

The days following Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death saw a stunning surge in donations through the Democratic fundraising site ActBlue, at a pace that averaged out to $2.5 million an hour.

Justice Ginsburg was a beloved American figure, but the prospect of a Supreme Court with a 6-3 conservative majority following her untimely passing appears to have energized Democratic fundraising to an unprecedented level.

Donations through ActBlue topped $6 million an hour multiple times on Friday, and that energy did not wane over the weekend. As President Donald Trump and most Senate Republicans vowed to push through a replacement for RBG before Election Day, cash continued to pour in to ActBlue.

The New York Times reports that donations through Monday exceeded $160 million, with huge sums going to Democratic Senate races:

By Monday, Democratic contributors had given more than $160 million online through ActBlue, the leading site for processing digital donations. ActBlue broke one record after another — its biggest hour in 16 years, its busiest day, its busiest weekend — after Justice Ginsburg’s death, with an estimated tens of millions of dollars going toward efforts to retake the Senate, where the acrimonious confirmation fight to replace Justice Ginsburg will occur. At least 13 Democratic candidates or senators raised more than $1.3 million each since Friday from a single fund-raising effort, which included Dr. Gross, a former orthopedic surgeon. And in a closely contested race in North Carolina that could tip the balance in the chamber, Cal Cunningham, the Democrat challenging Senator Thom Tillis, enjoyed a $6 million influx of cash. As impressive as Mr. Cunningham’s haul was, the Democratic candidates in Maine, Arizona, Kentucky and South Carolina are believed to have fared even better.

To put that haul in perspective, n the entire month of August, when both candidates held their national conventions, Trump’s campaign raised $210 million and former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign raised $365 million. At anything close to its current pace, ActBlue could eclipse both of those figures by the end of the month.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]