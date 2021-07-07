Joe Rogan Defends Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones From CNN: ‘Both Men Say Things That are Logical’

Joe Rogan defended Alex Jones and Fox News host Tucker Carlson from criticism by CNN’s Brian Stelter, saying both made “logical” points.

“Both men were saying things that are logical,” Rogan said on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, speaking in reference to comments they made about January’s unrest in Washington. “They’re both saying … there was most likely agent provocateurs that at least had some part in that January 6th invasion of Capitol Hill. Like, that’s not an outrageous thing to say.

“Just by connecting him to Alex Jones, he’s trying to dismiss Tucker Carlson,” Rogan said. “But what he’s not dismissing is the actual veracity of the statements.”

Stelter claimed on CNN over the weekend that Carlson was “sounding more and more” like Jones, citing comments they made questioning the safety of Covid-19 vaccine, alleging that FBI operatives played a role in inciting unrest, and Carlson’s claim the NSA had been spying on him.

“None of that is outrageous,” Rogan said. “We know from Edward Snowden the NSA has been monitoring emails and everything. So that’s fact. … The idea that they’re not monitoring Alex Jones is insane. Whether or not they’re monitoring Tucker Carlson, I don’t know. But we know they have the ability to do so.”

He said he also agreed with the sentiment that vaccines posed risks, and slammed CNN for Stelter’s commentary.

“This is coming form America’s trusted news source. It’s not like … this is a Pizza Gate-type thing or inter-dimensional child molesters or something completely crazy. What he’s saying are things that aren’t crazy to say at all. … The fact that they’ve decided to do this and compare them in such a disingenuous way — it’s really weird that is something the news would want to do.”

