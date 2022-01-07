John Berman CRACKS Brianna Keilar Up Mocking Ted Cruz as Game of Thrones Eunuch: ‘You Just Called Him REEK!’

CNN’s Brianna Keilar lost it when John Berman compared Ted Cruz’s groveling on Tucker Carlson’s show with that of an infamously subservient Game of Thrones character.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Keilar recapped Cruz’s journey from person who correctly called the Jan. 6 insurrection a “terrorist attack,” to person groveling to Tucker Carlson for forgiveness — and being rewarded with cable thumbscrews.

Keilar delivered absolutely brutal commentary on Cruz, whom she said: “rushed to the misinformation mothership faster than he fled to Cancun during a deadly deep freeze in his state to bend the knee before Tucker Carlson.”

And Keilar did not spare Carlson, whom she bashed at length as a “bullshit artist” and a “joke.”

But it was Berman who put things over the top later in the segment by comparing Cruz with GoT’s genital-deficient Theon Grayjoy.

“Can I just say one more thing about Ted Cruz there?” Berman said, and then adopted the tone of the famous public service announcement to say “It’s, like, 7:28 a.m., you know, Ted Cruz. Do you know where your spine is?”

“I thought he handled it better in Game of Thrones when he was Theon Greyjoy to Ramsay Bolton there,” Berman continued, to an audible “Oof!” from Keilar.

“Honestly, that was like Reek!” Berman said, referencing the degrading name that the fictional Mr. Bolton programmed into Grayjoy using torture, torture which included the removal of the aforementioned ‘nads.

“Oh, I was so uncomfortable. I was so uncomfortable watching that,” Berman said as Keilar doubled over with laughter and exclaimed, “You just called him REEK!”

“That is such an apt metaphor,” Keilar said.

“Yeah. Well, you know, if the shoe fits or the codpiece fits…” Berman cracked.

Keilar closed by remarking “Tucker Carlson will be picking his teeth this morning with Ted Cruz’s spine is sort of what I think.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com