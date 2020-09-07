Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton defended President Donald Trump against bombshell claims he insulted and disrespected the military during a trip to France in 2018, but then, seconds later, turned around and called out Trump for disparaging the “top generals” at the Pentagon during a Labor Day White House briefing.

During an appearance on Fox News’ The Story with Martha MacCallum, Bolton said he was present for much of the time that Trump made his decision not to travel to Aisne-Marne cemetery of WWI American war dead, a claim in a blockbuster story by The Atlantic. Elements of the story have since been confirmed and added to by the Associated Press, Washington Post, and Fox News. However, according to the former White House adviser, whose recent tell-all account of his time inside the Trump White House offered a scathing assessment of the president, those press reports do not align with what he saw and heard during the trip.

MacCallum, who noted that the Fox News reporter who corroborated parts of The Atlantic report, Jennifer Griffin, has pushed back hard on her critics, among them Trump, who called for her to be fired over the weekend.

“Jennifer Griffin stands by her story,” MacCallum said. “But I guess the bigger question is, this question is the president’s general attitude towards the military and what people see is very different from what they’re hearing from these generals and he says the rank and file is supportive of him he believes but that some of the leadership at the Pentagon who did not like some of the decision he made with regard to standing by the Kurds order drawing down troops in Afghanistan is where the divide is and that’s why they are putting out this message and putting his comments in light that makes them look terrible. Do you agree or disagree?”

“Obviously, I can’t prove the negatives if you never said those things. The president has a habit of disparaging people. He ends up denigrating almost everybody that he comes in contact with whose last name is not Trump,” Bolton said, not-so-subtly slamming the president.

“I would simply responding to what I thought the main point of The Atlantic article, that at the critical point, Saturday morning, when the decision was made not to go to Aisle-Marne made the disparaging remarks and he did not,” Bolton said. But as he began to move on to address the broader critique of story, MacCallum tried to break in.

“With respect to the people at the Pentagon…”

“Okay…” MacCallum said, to no avail, as Bolton pressed on.

“…and I think this is important. This afternoon, the President of the United States said the following,” Bolton noted, reading a direct quote from the Trump’s Monday White House briefing. “The top people at the Pentagon aren’t in love with him because ‘they want to do nothing but fight wars so all those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the plans and make everything else stay happy.'”

“Apart from being incoherent, Elizabeth Warren really couldn’t have said it better,” Bolton said.

Dipping her head in response and looking down, MacCallum ended the segment: “Okay, we’ll have to leave it there.”

