Senator Joni Ernst (R- IA) said today that if Joe Biden wins the 2020 election, he could potentially face impeachment.

Per Bloomberg News, Ernst said in an interview that “this door of impeachable whatever has been opened”:

“Joe Biden should be very careful what he’s asking for because, you know, we can have a situation where if it should ever be President Biden, that immediately, people, right the day after he would be elected would be saying, ‘Well, we’re going to impeach him.’” The grounds for impeachment, the first-term Republican said, would be “for being assigned to take on Ukrainian corruption yet turning a blind eye to Burisma because his son was on the board making over a million dollars a year.”

Last week, as the Senate impeachment trial was underway, Ernst said to reporters, “Iowa caucuses, folks. Iowa caucuses are this next Monday evening, and I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic caucus goers. Will the be supporting Vice President Biden at this point?”

Biden ripped Ernst for “spill[ing] the beans” and the senator was confronted today about her comments on CNN.

Ernst responded, “I was just pointing out that Iowa has very smart voters, very educated caucus-goers, and if they are paying attention to all of the dynamics with the candidates, that might be something that they would take into consideration.”

